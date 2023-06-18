National Water Awards: Chandigarh MC adjudged best urban local body

Chandigarh, June 17
The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation was adjudged the Best Urban Local Body in the 4th National Water Awards, organised at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.
On behalf of the MC, the award with a citation, a trophy and a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh was received by Mayor Anup Gupta and Commissioner Anindita Mitra from Jagdeep Dhankhar, Vice-President of India.
The ceremony was organised by the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti.
Chandigarh bagged this award beating the Indore Municipal Corporation (MP), which came second, and Surat Municipal Corporation and Malkapur Municipal Council, which jointly secured third rank, in the same category.
Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said Chandigarh achieved yet another remarkable milestone by winning the 4th National Water Awards-2022. This prestigious recognition is a testament to the city’s commitment towards efficient water management and conservation practices.
He said under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Jal Shakti started a comprehensive campaign about water management and water conservation at the national level. Accordingly, the first National Water Award was launched in 2018.
The Mayor said the 4th National Water Awards was launched on July 30, 2022, and 868 applications were received for the same. The applications were scrutinised and evaluated. Ground verification was carried out by the Central Water Commission and the Central Ground Water Board after which 41 winners in 11 categories were selected for awards.
