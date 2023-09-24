Nation’s first app-based e-cab service launched in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 23

India’s first app-based electric cab service has been launched in the city.

UT Adviser Dharam Pal inaugurated the service, which will ensure cheaper taxi travel, at Renewable Energy and Electric Vehicle Expo (REEVE) 2023 being held at the Parade Ground in Sector 17. The app-based electric cab service has been started by the Ride Smart company.

The Adviser also unveiled the first electric motorcycle in Chandigarh.

In his address, he mentioned the administration was working sincerely to make the UT a carbon neutral city by 2030 by adopting all measures, be it biological (tree plantation, better waste management) and non-biological ways (EV mobility and EV Policy 2022, solar power push, etc). All departments are given mandates to work together with the residents to achieve these goals.

At present, many measures such as reduction in use of old polluting vehicles, increase in use of electric vehicles, establishment of air-purifying towers to reduce the pollutants in the ambient air, increase in green cover with specialised plant species are being taken up to reach the target of carbon neutrality by 2030. The UT is also focusing on becoming carbon negative by the same year, if possible, he added. A large number of companies displayed their products and processes to join Chandigarh in its endeavour to achieve the vision of carbon neural city by 2030. As many as 33 companies have set up 60 stalls displaying various products

