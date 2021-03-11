Navjot Kaur Mohali MC Commissioner, Himanshu Gupta Dera Bassi SDM

Mohali, May 23
Additional Secretary (Personnel) Navjot Kaur (2006 batch PCS) has been posted as Mohali Municipal Corporation Commissioner in place of Kamal Kumar Garg today. Her services are placed at the disposal of the Local Government Department for posting as Commissioner.
The Rajpura SDM, Himanshu Gupta (2016 batch PCS), has been transferred as the Dera Bassi SDM against a vacant post. The government has transferred seven IAS, one IFS and 33 PCS officers in Punjab. On January 2, Garg got the additional charge of Secretary, Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board, in place of Amandeep Bansal.
