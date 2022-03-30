Navratra fair: Officials assigned task to ensure law & order at Mansa Devi shrine

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 29

The district administration today appointed duty magistrates who would ensure that law and order was maintained during Navratra fair to be held at Mansa Devi Temple from April 2 to 10.

Deputy Commissioner Mahavir Kaushik, in his order, stated that Panchkula SDM Richa Rathi was appointed the overall incharge of the fair. He said the appointed duty magistrates would be on duty in three shifts – from 6 am to 2 pm, from 2 pm to 10 pm and from 10 pm to 6 am. —