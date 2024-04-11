Navratri fair: Over 19K pay obeisance at Mansa Devi temple on Day 2

Panchkula, April 10
Over 19,500 devotees paid obeisance at the historic Mata Mansa Devi Temple here on the second day of the nine-day Navratri fair today. Devotees also visited Kali Mata Temple in Kalka and Chandi Mata Temple in Panchkula.
The devotees offered over Rs 26,92,835 along with 558.83 gm of silver at the three temples. They donated 0.55 gm of gold at the Mansa Devi temple.
Officials in the district administration said donations of Rs 22,09,595 were made at Mata Mansa Devi Temple, Rs 4,72,690 at Kali Mata Temple and Rs 10,550 at Chandi Mata Temple.
Officials said the temples were witnessing huge rush of devotees, who were coming from far-off places. As many as 45,000 devotees paid obeisance at the three temples on the first two days, they said.
