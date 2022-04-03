Navratri Fest Day 1: Over 45K pay obeisance at Mansa Devi, Kalka shrines

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 2

Over 45,000 devotees paid obeisance at the Mata Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula and Kali Devi temple in Kalka on the first day of the nine-day festival, which began amidst heavy security arrangements.

Donations of more than Rs25.25 lakh, including foreign currency and gold and silver jewellery, were offered by devotees at both the shrines.

The Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chief Administrator of Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, Mahavir Kaushik, said donations of about Rs19.88 lakh were received at the Mansa Devi shrine and around Rs 5.36 lakh at the Kalka temple.

Meanwhile, Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, along with his family, offered prayers at the Mansa Devi shrine. He also launched the insurance policy of Rs1 lakh for the devotees visiting the fair and also released a calendar of Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board.

Municipal Commissioner Dharamvir Singh and SMMDSB CEO Ashok Bansal were also present on this occasion.