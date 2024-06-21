Nawanshahr woman stabbed to death by partner in Kharar hotel

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 20

A 24-year-old woman, the mother of a four-year-old boy, was reportedly stabbed to death by her partner in a hotel at Phase 1 on Wednesday night. A Nawanshahr resident, Sunita Rani, was found dead in her room with a sharp-edged weapon wound on the neck. The police said the suspect, Sunil Kumar, 31, of Nawanshahr, fled with the toddler after the incident; however, he later surrendered at the Garhshankar police post, from where he was brought to Mohali. The victim, suspect, and toddler had checked in at the hotel three days ago. The suspect, Sunil Kumar, used to live in Phase 1 and was an AC mechanic. Sources said a week ago he had attempted suicide in his house; however, he was saved by his friends. The police are also ascertaining who the father of the child is.

Sunita Rani

Sources said Sunil Kumar hails from the same village as the victim’s husband. The police are also probing the case from an extramarital affair angle, as the victim and her husband were undergoing divorce proceedings. The police said the incident came to light this morning as the housekeeping staff knocked on the door, adding that when no one opened later in the morning, the staff called in the police.

The police said a forensic team reached the spot around 10.30 am and took samples from the crime scene. Police officials said they are probing the documents submitted by the duo at the hotel reception. SP city Harbir Singh Atwal said, “The suspect has been arrested and will be produced in court.”

Crime against women

June 8: A 31-year-old woman, Baljinder Kaur, a resident of Fatehpur Jattan and a call centre employee, was hacked to death by her acquaintance in Phase 5 in broad daylight. The suspect, Sukhchain Singh (36) used to work at a fuel station in Samrala. They had known each other for four years.

A 31-year-old woman, Baljinder Kaur, a resident of Fatehpur Jattan and a call centre employee, was hacked to death by her acquaintance in Phase 5 in broad daylight. The suspect, Sukhchain Singh (36) used to work at a fuel station in Samrala. They had known each other for four years. April 6: A 27-year-old woman, Ekta of Sunny Enclave, Kharar, was stabbed in the neck by her friend Anas Qureshi at her house early in the in the morning. The suspect took the victim’s car and met with an accident in Shahabad. He later died at GMCH in Sector 32.

A 27-year-old woman, Ekta of Sunny Enclave, Kharar, was stabbed in the neck by her friend Anas Qureshi at her house early in the in the morning. The suspect took the victim’s car and met with an accident in Shahabad. He later died at GMCH in Sector 32. February 11: Two motorcycle-borne assailants shot at a 61-year-old woman while she was sitting outside her house at Guru Nanak Colony of Daffarpur village on the Mubarikpur-Ramgarh road. They were arrested later.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kharar #Mohali #Nawanshahr