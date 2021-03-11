Nayagaon leader ‘rapes’ woman in office, booked

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 30

The police booked local leader and former vice-president of Nayagaon Municipal Council Krishan Yadav for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman in his office on Friday night. On a complaint of the victim, who is a Nayagaon resident, a case under section 376 of the IPC has been registered.

Nayagaon SHO Ajitpal Singh said, “A case has been registered. The suspect has absconding and the police are conducting raids to nab him.”

The victim’s sister alleged that the 50-year-old politician was trying to coerce them into settling the matter.

In her complaint, the victim stated that Yadav called her to his office on the pretext of taking her brother home who had consumed liquor. When she reached there, he called her inside the office and bolted the door before gagging and raping her. He fled the spot after threatening her with dire consequences, she stated. The victim called up the police on 112 after which she narrated the incident before a woman police officer who took her to the Kharar Civil Hospital for a medical examination.

Sources said the victim had approached the leader a few days ago regarding an old police case related to her brother. Yadav was elected vice-president of the Nayagaon MC in 2015 as an independent candidate from Ward No. 20. He later associated with AAP.