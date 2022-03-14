Mohali: Nayagaon man held for killing stray dog after video goes viral

Mohali, March 13
The police arrested Sunil Kumar (38), a resident of Krishna Colony, Ward No. 3, for stoning a stray dog to death and burying it. The incident took place last Friday, but it came to light after a video got viral on the social media. A dog-protection organisation had lodged a complaint with the Nayagaon police after which the man was arrested.
