Nayagaon resident walks free in British diplomat molestation case

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, March 21

The court of Dr Aman Inder Singh, Chief Judicial Magistrate, has acquitted a resident of Nayagaon of the charge of molesting a British diplomat in October 2021.

The police had arrested Vishwas two days after the alleged molestation in Sector 10.

In her complaint, the British diplomat had alleged that while she was going to the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association (CLTA) complex in Sector 10-C around 5.44 am on October 6, 2021, a person riding a motorcycle came from behind and hit her hard with his hand on her back with the intention of molesting her.

After registering the FIR, the police arrested the accused. The police claimed that during interrogation, he revealed that he was also involved in a similar case that allegedly took place in Sector 7, Chandigarh.

After investigation, a challan against the accused was presented in the court. Finding prima facie case, the court framed the charges against the accused for the offences punishable under Sections 354 and 354-A of the IPC to which he pleaded not guilty.

The counsel for the accused argued that he was falsely implicated in the case. The counsel said the prosecution failed to prove the charges against the accused. There was nothing on record, which could prove the involvement of the accused in the alleged incident, the counsel argued.

On the other hand, the public prosecutor argued that the prosecution had proved the case beyond a shadow of doubt.

Acquitting the accused, the court observed that the prosecution failed to prove the motorcycle’s number and the person riding it at the time of the incident. The complainant too failed to identify the accused.