NCC conducts Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat camp

Chandigarh, May 26

A national integration camp for NCC cadets under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat camp series was held recently.

The 13 Punjab Battalion of NCC Group, Ludhiana, conducted the camp at Doaba Group of Colleges near Chandigarh. As many as 179 NCC Cadets from the Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, Uttrakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and from North East Region participated in the camp. As many as two officers, five ANOs and 10 permanent Instructors Staff from the Army units were a part of the camp.

The aim of this camp was to inculcate a spirit of innovation and generate ideas in the minds of cadets in the field of science and technology. NCC cadets were taken for an educational visit to the DRDO lab in Chandigarh and were exposed to technology research. The cadets also presented lectures about the rich history and cultural heritage of their respective NCC directorates. Col M L Sharma, CO 13, Punjab Battalion, NCC, concluded the camp by reading the closing address on behalf of the Additional Director General, NCC of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh.