NCC, NSS volunteers to help patients at PGIMER

Chandigarh, April 22

In response to the growing challenges faced by patients at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI) in Chandigarh, a collaborative effort is underway to get the help of volunteers from the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and the National Service Scheme (NSS).

The initiative aims to enhance the patient experience and alleviate the burdens associated with navigating the hospital’s outpatient department (OPD).

Will be positioned strategically The primary focus of the initiative is to assist patients throughout their journey at the PGI, from the moment they arrive in the morning to the completion of their appointments.

Volunteers will be stationed strategically across the hospital to provide guidance on navigating the complex hospital layout, directing patients to the appropriate departments and assisting with any queries or concerns they may have.

They will also play a crucial role in managing traffic flow within the institute, particularly during peak hours.

Measures will be put in place to ensure the safety of both volunteers and patients. Volunteers will be assigned tasks in areas with minimal infection risk.

Students who choose to get involved in the programme will receive certificates of recognition for their valuable service to the community.

Deputy Director Pankaj Rai said discussions with the Education Department were underway to formalise this partnership. The initiative seeks to tap the enthusiasm and willingness of students from local schools and colleges to lend a helping hand to those in need within the hospital environment.

“We want to create a workforce to guide patients in OPDs and general areas. We have sought details about the number of children from schools and colleges interested in acting as volunteers on the PGI premises. Once we get the details, we will give them formal training on how to assist the patients and manage traffic flow within the institute. We will call them particularly on busy day like Monday when patient rush is more,” said the PGI Deputy Director.

“The collaboration between NCC, NSS and the PGI is a step forward towards enhancing patient support services and giving a personal touch to patients. By harnessing the energy and enthusiasm of young volunteers, the PGI aims to create a more compassionate and supportive environment for patients and their families during their time at the hospital. We will also seek support of volunteers from NGOs other than students from academic institutions,” said Prof Vivek Lal, Director, PGI.

