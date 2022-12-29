NCPCR registration must for private play schools in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 28

Registration has been made compulsory for all the private play schools in the district in compliance with the instructions of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

Giving information in this regard, District Programme Officer Baljeet Kaur said that all the private play schools being run in Panchkula district should be as per the instructions of NCPCR. She said the private play schools which have not registered in compliance with the instructions of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights should get the registration done by January 10.

She said that for this, play schools can submit their proposal to the office of the Women and Child Development Project Officer (WCDPO) of the concerned block. She said that the proposal could be deposited with WCDPO Pinjore, near White House Pinjore, WCDPO Morni, near PNB Bank Morni Hills, WCDPO Raipur Rani Old Fort Raipur Rani and WCDPO Barwala Ambala Road Barwala by the private play schools in their respective areas.

