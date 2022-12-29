NCPCR registration must for private play schools in Panchkula

Panchkula, December 28
Registration has been made compulsory for all the private play schools in the district in compliance with the instructions of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).
Giving information in this regard, District Programme Officer Baljeet Kaur said that all the private play schools being run in Panchkula district should be as per the instructions of NCPCR. She said the private play schools which have not registered in compliance with the instructions of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights should get the registration done by January 10.
She said that for this, play schools can submit their proposal to the office of the Women and Child Development Project Officer (WCDPO) of the concerned block. She said that the proposal could be deposited with WCDPO Pinjore, near White House Pinjore, WCDPO Morni, near PNB Bank Morni Hills, WCDPO Raipur Rani Old Fort Raipur Rani and WCDPO Barwala Ambala Road Barwala by the private play schools in their respective areas.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India makes negative Covid report mandatory for flyers from China, 5 other places from January 1
They will have to upload the negative covid reports from RT-...
CBSE announces Class 10, Class 12 board exam dates
Class 12 exams to be held from February 15 to April 5 and Cl...
Drugs Control Organisation initiates probe in cough syrup-related deaths in Uzbekistan
Samples of allegedly contaminated cough syrups taken and sen...
Not invited to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra; Congress, BJP are same: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav
RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary also unlikely to take part in the...
IAF successfully test-fires extended-range version of BrahMos air-launched missile
Missile achieves desired mission objectives in Bay of Bengal...