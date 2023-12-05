NCRB report 2022: 53 per cent cases of crime against women left pending

Tribune News Service

Amit Sharma

Chandigarh, December 4

Chandigarh experienced a sluggish pace of investigation into crime against women in 2022, with 53 per cent cases left pending, as per a report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Of 789 cases, 464 were carried over from the previous year, while 325 were reported in 2022. At the end of the year, investigation into 418 cases was pending.

The report indicates that investigation in 109 cases ended due to mistake of fact or law, or civil disputes, while 13 were true but lacked evidence or could not be traced or had no clue. One case was transferred to another state.

Chargesheets were submitted in 202 cases, comprising 114 from the previous year and 88 from 2022, resulting in a total disposal of 325 cases.

However, 46 cases were quashed at the investigation stage. At the year-end, 418 cases were pending.

Sources said there were many cases that had been pending for more than a year.

UT SSP Kanwardeep Kaur stated that the cases of crime against women were disposed of within 60 days. “The cases pending at the year-end mostly include those registered in November or December,” she added.

As per the report, the Chandigarh police achieved a chargesheeting rate of 62.2 per cent. During the year, a total of 55 persons, including 50 men and five women, were convicted for the crime and 125 persons were acquitted, including 110 men and 15 women.

A local resident, RK Garg, president, Second Innings Association, a senior citizens’ body, expressed concern over the high backlog, stating that the 53 per cent pendency rate was alarming.

He emphasised crime against women should be prioritised when it came to disposal of cases. “There is a need to address the issue promptly,” he said, adding that stress should be laid upon the importance of not only reducing the backlog but also ensuring convictions in these cases.

Tardy investigation

Cases carried over from previous year 464

Reported during 2022 325

Cases investigated 789

Disposal of cases