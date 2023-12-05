 NCRB report 2022: 53 per cent cases of crime against women left pending : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chandigarh
  • NCRB report 2022: 53 per cent cases of crime against women left pending

NCRB report 2022: 53 per cent cases of crime against women left pending

NCRB report 2022: 53 per cent cases of crime against women left pending


Tribune News Service

Amit Sharma

Chandigarh, December 4

Chandigarh experienced a sluggish pace of investigation into crime against women in 2022, with 53 per cent cases left pending, as per a report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Of 789 cases, 464 were carried over from the previous year, while 325 were reported in 2022. At the end of the year, investigation into 418 cases was pending.

The report indicates that investigation in 109 cases ended due to mistake of fact or law, or civil disputes, while 13 were true but lacked evidence or could not be traced or had no clue. One case was transferred to another state.

Chargesheets were submitted in 202 cases, comprising 114 from the previous year and 88 from 2022, resulting in a total disposal of 325 cases.

However, 46 cases were quashed at the investigation stage. At the year-end, 418 cases were pending.

Sources said there were many cases that had been pending for more than a year.

UT SSP Kanwardeep Kaur stated that the cases of crime against women were disposed of within 60 days. “The cases pending at the year-end mostly include those registered in November or December,” she added.

As per the report, the Chandigarh police achieved a chargesheeting rate of 62.2 per cent. During the year, a total of 55 persons, including 50 men and five women, were convicted for the crime and 125 persons were acquitted, including 110 men and 15 women.

A local resident, RK Garg, president, Second Innings Association, a senior citizens’ body, expressed concern over the high backlog, stating that the 53 per cent pendency rate was alarming.

He emphasised crime against women should be prioritised when it came to disposal of cases. “There is a need to address the issue promptly,” he said, adding that stress should be laid upon the importance of not only reducing the backlog but also ensuring convictions in these cases.

Tardy investigation

Cases carried over from previous year 464

Reported during 2022 325

Cases investigated 789

Disposal of cases

  • Chargesheet filed by the police 202
  • Cases ended due to mistake of fact or law, or civil dispute 109
  • True but had insufficient evidence or untraced or had no clue 13
  • Case transferred to another state 1
  • Total 325

Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

'Animal': This is why actor Ranbir Kapoor cut his Rs 70 crore fee by 50 per cent

2
Diaspora

Four Indian-origin men wanted in Canada for aggravated assault

3
Punjab

AAP MP Raghav Chadha's suspension from Rajya Sabha revoked

4
India

Cyclone Michaung: 5 dead as heavy rain pours misery in Chennai; roads inundated, runway flooded

5
India

Two pilots killed as trainer aircraft crashes near Hyderabad in Telangana

6
Trending

Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes

7
Diaspora

UK tables tougher visa rules for foreign workers, clampdown on bringing families

8
India

Mizoram polls: Zoram People's Movement dethrones Mizo National Front, bags 27 of 40 seats

9
India

Two militants groups clash in Manipur, 13 killed

10
Business

Stock markets surge over 2 per cent to hit lifetime highs after state poll results; investors richer by Rs 5.81 lakh crore

Don't Miss

View All
Sports mission to divert youth from social media addiction
Haryana

Nuh police's sports mission to divert youth from social media addiction

Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes
Trending

Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes

Katrina Kaif is toxic partner, says Internet for disapproving Vicky Kaushal’s choices
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif is toxic partner, says Internet for disapproving Vicky Kaushal's choices

On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh witnesses season's first widespread snowfall

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever
Chandigarh

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

NASA to send Indian to space station, says ISRO’s Somanath
India

NASA to send Indian to International Space Station, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Top News

ICyclone Michaung: IMD forecast offers some respite for Chennai with predictions of light rainfall

Cyclone Michaung: IMD forecast offers some respite for Chennai with prediction of light rain

Landfall in Andhra Pradesh today

Biden's top official visits India, discusses alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Pannun

Biden's top official visits India, discusses alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Pannun

Last week, the US Justice Department alleged that an Indian ...

Top US Congressmen introduce bill to reduce green card backlog; if passed, will help thousands of Indians

Top US Congressmen introduce bill to reduce green card backlog; if passed, will help thousands of Indians

The bill would phase out the existing 7% per-country limit o...

Punjab tops country with max drug smuggling cases

Punjab tops country with max drug smuggling cases; Himachal Pradesh is second

With 26,619 overall FIRs, Kerala surprisingly has the highes...

TMC may skip INDIA meet, SP to take call later

TMC may skip INDIA meet, Samajwadi Party to take call later


Cities

View All

Bhai Vir Singh museum fails to catch tourists’ attention

Bhai Vir Singh museum in Amritsar fails to catch tourists' attention

Firing at BJP leader’s car in Vallah, case registered

Remembering Sam Bahadur’s imprints on Amritsar

Envoys from five countries to take part in PITEX

Woman SI loses purse to snatchers

Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

Bathinda: Day after robbery, 3.7 kg gold recovered

2 SFJ operatives held in Bathinda

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Muktsar man Diljeet Brar elected Speaker in Canada’s Manitoba Assembly

NCRB report 2022: Chandigarh rape incidence second highest in country

NCRB report 2022: Chandigarh rape incidence second highest in country

NCRB report 2022: Surge in cases involving minors

Post of SSP (Traffic): Chandigarh sends panel to Home Ministry

Medical assn joins ministerial staff stir for OPS, pay arrears

Buildings sans fire NOC, civic body writes to PU, PGI heads

SC extends interim bail granted to AAP leader Satyendar Jain till December 11

SC extends interim bail granted to AAP leader Satyendar Jain till December 11

NCRB Report-2022: Delhi, Haryana most unsafe for women

4.45 lakh FIRs on 'crime against women' in 2022 in India, highest on average in Delhi: NCRB

Delhi continues to battle with ‘very poor’ air

Delhi High Court seeks Centre’s stand on PIL against use of public servants, Army for political propaganda

Fewer takers for one-time settlement scheme in district

Fewer takers for one-time settlement scheme in district

Top cop announces merger of traffic, PCR wings in city

SAD, SGPC protest firing on gurdwara premises

UP native arrested with 1 kg of opium

district to have 38 model fair price shops by month-end, says DC

~58-crore major push to clean, green city initiative under SBM

Rs 58-crore major push to clean, green city initiative under SBM

5 gangsters held, 8 pistols seized

Railway underbridge remains in dark even during daytime

Assembly poll: BJP celebrates victory in 3 states

Ludhiana: Contraband being ‘delivered’ on doorstep via Facebook by Rajasthan-based supplier

Patiala Admn, Punjabi University sign MoU

Patiala Admn, Punjabi University sign MoU

Patiala: No salary for 2 months, Punjabi University teachers miffed

‘Saiyan Bhaye Kotwal’ staged

MLA inaugurates solar power system

AAP slams Bikram Majithia's visit to Patiala jail where Balwant Singh Rajoana is lodged