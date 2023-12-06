NCRB report 2022: Family issues behind 70.2% suicides reported in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Amit Sharma

Chandigarh, December 5

In 2022, the city reported 131 suicides (91 men and 40 women), of which 70.2% were attributed to family issues, according to the report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) for 2022. Over 99 per cent victims had an annual income below Rs 5 lakh and 29 per cent were daily wagers.

The suicide count increased in comparison to 2021 when 120 incidents were recorded. The report highlights 70.2 per cent cases (92 suicides) were attributed to family issues as the primary cause, followed by love affairs (nine cases) and professional problems (eight suicides). Poor health was the reason behind nine cases, while marriage-related issues also played a role in suicide by three women.

Six persons died by suicide due to other causes. The reason behind suicide by two persons could not be established. One each killed self due to the stigma of drug addiction.

The report indicates that among the victims, three had academic qualification up to fifth standard, 19 up to eight standard, 39 up to tenth standard and 55 had studied till twelfth standard. Seven victims were graduate and above and as many had not received any education. More than 99% victims earned less than Rs 5 lakh per annum. Among them, 53 earned less than Rs 1 lakh, while 77 had annual income between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5 lakh. Only one person earned more than Rs 5 lakh.

29% victims daily wagers

In the city, 29 per cent suicide victims were daily wagers. The report says 39 victims were daily wagers, 16 employees (two in govt service), 15 self-employed and 14 unemployed. At least 20 students (10 boys & 10 girls) and 21 homemakers ended their lives.