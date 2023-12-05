NCRB report 2022: Surge in cases involving minors

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 4

A 48 per cent surge in crimes involving juveniles was reported in the city in 2022 compared to the previous year, reveals the NCRB report.

In 2022, 80 cases involving juveniles were reported, while the number was 54 in 2021 and 50 in 2020. The report highlights their engagement in serious offences such as murder, rape, assault, theft and robbery. The city police stations registered 16 cases of theft and seven of burglary involving minors.

Instances of rape, burglary, robbery and dacoity were also witnessed, with two cases each being reported. The report further notes their involvement in one murder case and five cases of attempted murder. Additionally, there were 10 cases of hurt, 23 of offences affecting the human body and three cases of assault on woman with the intent to outrage her modesty.

Recently, Mukul Patil, a BA student, was stabbed to death by two juveniles at Sector 25. In June this year, a 16-year-old boy from Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran, was stabbed to death.

Cases of juveniles in conflict with law

2022: 80

2021: 51

2020: 50

Rise in cases of IPC, Special Local Laws

Year: Cases

2022: 3,658

2021: 2,995

2020: 3,254

Rise in crime against senior citizens

A steep rise in crime against senior citizens was witnessed with 74 cases reported including 55 cheating cases. The cases in 2021 were 22 and 43 in 2020.