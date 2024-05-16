Nearly 18,000 first-timers in Chandigarh, 45 voters aged above 100

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 15

Nearly 18,000 new voters will excise their franchise in the Lok Sabha elections to be held here on June 1. As many as 45 voters are aged above 100.

As many as 12,514 new voters have been registered since the implementation of model code of conduct on March 16. When the Election Commission of India announced the General Election, the number of voters in the Chandigarh constituency was 6,47,291. As of today, the UT has a total of 6,59,805 voters — 3,41,544 males, 3,18,226 females and 35 third gender. This time, 17,977 voters are aged between 18 and 19. They will vote for the first time. There are 1,28,726 voters aged between 20 and 29.

The UT Administration has set a target of 75% polling. The voter turnout was 73% in 2019.

