Nearly 4 lakh examined at Mohali Aam Aadmi Clinics

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 21

As many as 398,608 residents of the district have benefited from the services provided at the Aam Aadmi Clinics in the district so far, said Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain while reviewing the quality of health services being provided to the people at the Mullanpur Garibdass clinic here on Thursday.

The Deputy Commissioner said 46,415 patients had availed the facility of free lab tests too at 34 clinics functional in the district. Jain said the purpose of her visit was to monitor the working of the clinic and the health facilities being provided to people.

