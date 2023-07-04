Nearly 4 lakh treated free at 34 Mohali Aam Aadmi Clinics

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 3

As many as 3,92,924 patients have successfully been treated so far in 34 Aam Aadmi clinics (AACs) functioning in the district. Besides, 45,814 patients have got free lab tests done from these clinics.

Sharing this information, Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain said the clinics were proving a boon for residents. She said the clinics had been set up to provide free primary health facilities such as check-up and free medicines to the people of the state. The clinics were of great help to patients who could not travel too much.

Apart from making 78 types of medicines available at the AACs, lab tests such as HB, blood sugar, blood grouping, HIV, HCV, HBsAg, VDRL, urine-related tests, etc, are conducted free of charge.

The DC said with the introduction of AACs, the burden on government hospitals had been reduced and specialists and medical staff there had more time to attend to patients of serious ailments.