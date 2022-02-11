Nearly all open now in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, February 10
After over a month, the UT Administration has lifted almost all restrictions, including night curfew, from the city. At a meeting here today, UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit approved a proposal of the Administration to further ease the Covid restrictions considering the steady decline in coronavirus cases in the city.
The Administration has removed the restrictions on the movement of individuals from 12.30 am to 5 am for all non-essential activities. The restrictions on non-essential activities were imposed on January 7 when the city witnessed a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases.
The Administration has also allowed schools and coaching institutions to start functioning with full capacity in hybrid (offline/online mode) for all classes from Monday onwards. In another decision, Chandigarh Bird Park and Rock Garden will also open from Saturday.
Giving a respite to members of the business community, all restrictions due to Covid on markets, shops, Apni Mandis, establishments, malls, restaurants, hotels, bars, cinema halls, multiplexes, museums, sports complexes, swimming pools, gyms, spas and health centres have been removed.
Similarly, gathering for any purpose will be restricted to 200 persons for indoor events and 500 for outdoor.
Bird Park, Rock Garden to open from tomorrow
- Restrictions on movement of individuals from 12.30 am to 5 am for all non-essential activities removed
- Schools and coaching institutions to start functioning from Monday
- Chandigarh Bird Park and Rock Garden to open from Saturday
- All restrictions on markets, shops, Apni Mandis, malls, restaurants, hotels, cinema halls, multiplexes, museums, sports complexes, swimming pools removed
- Gathering restricted to 200 persons for indoor events and 500 for outdoor
