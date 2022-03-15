Necklace stolen from shop at Mani Majra

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 14

A worker hired by a goldsmith two days ago allegedly fled after stealing a 152-gm gold and diamond necklace set from a shop at Mani Majra.

The complainant, Samar Majir, reported that the suspect, Savo Bagh, a native of West Bengal, was employed on March 10. He had come to work through the reference of a former employee.

The police said the suspect managed to steal the jewellery from the locker between March 10 and 13. “Six workers used to sleep at the shop. On March 13, when workers woke up, they found the suspect missing,” said a police official.

The police have registered a case under Section 381 of the IPC at the Mani Majra police station.

The police said the jewellery shop owner had not got the employee verification done by the police. —