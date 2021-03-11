Need-based changes in CHB houses: Panel suggests relaxations

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, June 7

Allottees of the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) are likely to get some relief, as a slew of relaxations have been recommended by a committee constituted to study requests to allow further need-based changes in residential units.

In the report, which is being finalised, the committee has recommended allowing internal changes within houses, additional area coverage, lifts in multi-storey apartments and more adaptability in façade of independent houses etc. The report is likely to be submitted to CHB Chairman-cum-UT Adviser Dharam Pal within a few days.

The CHB Board of Director, which is headed by Dharam Pal, will take a decision on the recommendations made by the committee at its next meeting. Hitesh Puri, chairman, Chandigarh Resident Association of Welfare Federation (Crawford), and one of the three non-official board members, said the committee suggested allowing changes inside the houses if changes are not made to the load bearing walls. Also, they were in favour of increasing the coverage area in certain categories of houses from 50 per cent to 75 per cent.

On a long awaited demand of senior citizens to allow them the facility of lift in multi-storey buildings of the CHB, the conditions required for getting the NOC for the installation of a lift could be relaxed, he added. The CHB had allowed the provision of lift in the multi-storey buildings, but there were certain clauses to be fulfilled by the residents.

He further stated that minor changes in the façade of independent houses could also be allowed.

Puri stated that the committee was only to look at the technical aspects of the need-based changes required in the CHB houses.

He, however, said no recommendations were made on one-time settlement for building violations. But, their suggestions would be included in the minutes of the meeting and put up before the Board of Directors for a final call, he said, adding that they had suggested that one-time settlement should be allowed for regularisation of buildings violations which do not affect the safety of the buildings and which are not encroaching on public land.

The committee was constituted in September last year. In additional to the technical experts, the committee also comprised of three non-official board members.

Committee’s recommendations

The committee suggests allowing internal changes within houses, additional area coverage, lifts in multi-storey apartments and more adaptability in façade of independent houses, etc. The report is likely to be submitted to CHB Chairman-cum-UT Adviser Dharam Pal soon.