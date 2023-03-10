Need for awareness on organ donation: Gupta

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 9

Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta today said grassroots education and awareness on organ donation were need of the hour.

Gupta stated this at a patient connect programme organised by a hospital here to mark World Kidney Day.

He said: “Several precious lives fall prey to deficit of organs every year. In such circumstances, we need to make each and every person aware of the importance of organ donation”.

Meanwhile, Gupta, along with the Nephrology Department of the hospital, felicitated around 100 kidney donors and recipients, including a 15-year-old boy from Yamunanagar, who underwent kidney transplant last year.

#gian chand gupta #organ donation #Panchkula