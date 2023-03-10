Need for awareness on organ donation: Gupta

Panchkula, March 9
Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta today said grassroots education and awareness on organ donation were need of the hour.
Gupta stated this at a patient connect programme organised by a hospital here to mark World Kidney Day.
He said: “Several precious lives fall prey to deficit of organs every year. In such circumstances, we need to make each and every person aware of the importance of organ donation”.
Meanwhile, Gupta, along with the Nephrology Department of the hospital, felicitated around 100 kidney donors and recipients, including a 15-year-old boy from Yamunanagar, who underwent kidney transplant last year.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
China's Parliament endorses President Xi Jinping for rare 3rd five-year-term
Xi, 69, was re-elected by the once-in-a-five-year Congress o...
BSF arrests Pakistani intruder in Ferozepur sector of Punjab
During initial questioning, he says he is a resident of Khyb...
Land-for-jobs ‘scam’: Enforcement Directorate carries out searches in Bihar
The searches are covering some leaders linked to the Rashtri...
Sikh leader in California arrested for plotting to hire ‘hit men to shoot’ gurdwara members and burn it down in dispute over Rs 6.56 crore
Raj Gill was allegedly seen roaming with a gun, threatening ...