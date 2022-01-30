Need to change corrupt system, says Kulwant Singh

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 29

Kulwant Singh, AAP candidate from the Mohali Assembly constituency, during the election campaigning in Bairopur, Bhagaomajra and Bakarpur among several other villages, said the AAP was committed to bringing positive change in society.

Kulwant said: “We have to change the corrupt system and bring an honest system. Till now, traditional political parties have been telling people that running a government is a difficult task. One has to be a little bit dishonest to run a government. The AAP government in Delhi has proved that governments can be run honestly”.

Singh said governments failed to improve the education and health system of Punjab in the past 75 years since Independence. The present Congress government made false claims of education reforms by painting the walls of schools, but did not bring about any positive change in schooling.