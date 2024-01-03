Need to go beyond 2023 achievements, strive for excellence: Banwarilal Purohit

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 2

UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit today unveiled the municipal corporation’s (MC’s) Annual Report-2023 and Swachhata-themed calendar for 2024 in the presence of Mayor Anup Gupta and Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra, Joint Commissioner Gurinder Sodhi and Chief Engineer NP Sharma.

The Annual Report-2023 highlights the accomplishments and innovations in various municipal domains. The report showcases the MC’s commitment to efficient solid waste and sewage treatment management, the establishment of thee state-of-the-art infrastructure, fostering a commendable interface between corporations and residents and the promotion of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

UT’s calendar for the year 2024 has been dedicated to sustainability, inclusivity, empowerment of communities and Swachhata. Each month has been assigned a special theme such as RRR, Prarambh - one-stop store for sustainable products, public conveniences, Safaimitras, waste to wonder park and horticulture waste plant.

Purohit expressed his confidence that the report would serve as a testament to the unwavering dedication and affirmative action taken by the MC. He emphasised the need to go beyond the achievements attained in 2023 and continue striving for excellence in all municipal sectors.

Mayor said, “The Annual Report-2023 is a comprehensive account of the developmental work, welfare activities and successful implementation of the flagship missions of the Government of India throughout the year. It serves as a testament to our commitment to public service delivery, civic infrastructure development, resource mapping and mobilisation, preservation of the city’s culture and heritage and preparedness for future urban challenges.”

He expressed his gratitude to residents of Chandigarh for their support in the Swachhata mission and urged them to continue active participation in the endeavour.

Anindita Mitra said, “The report documents the MC’s achievements in various spheres of municipal administration. A noteworthy progress has been made in improving municipal infrastructure, water and sanitation, solid and liquid waste management, roads, green spaces, property tax recovery, fire and safety, culture and sports, employee welfare and social security, capacity building and empowerment of the underprivileged community.”

She further said, “The MC has been recognised as the best urban local body in the country for water resources management, the best Smart City among the union territories and for executing outstanding projects in mobility and e-governance. These awards, received from the Vice President and the President, have bolstered the corporation’s spirit and commitment to public service delivery.”

She applauded the entire civic body team for their accomplishments.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Banwarilal Purohit