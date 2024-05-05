Need to revisit older policies to address long-pending issues of industry: Tandon

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 4

BJP Lok Sabha candidate Sanjay Tandon has said once elected, he will get one-time settlement done in relation to issues of housing board residences.

Tandon also promised to resolve problems related to ‘Lal Dora’. He added that Smart City Chandigarh was realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of Digital India. With PM’s Digital India Mission, India was moving towards a developed nation.

The BJP candidate was addressing a public meeting organised by Harpreet Babla, Councillor in Sector 29. Apart from this, Tandon also addressed a public meeting in Sector 9.

In a conversation with the city’s industrialists, Tandon discussed the challenges and emphasised the need to revisit older industrial policies to address the long-pending issues of the industry. He made these remarks during an event organized by Anuj Aggarwal in Phase 1 Industrial Area, Chandigarh.

Tandon was now laying emphasis on visiting different markets of Chandigarh as part of his election campaign. He and his son Shiven have embarked on a tour of various markets of the city to understand issues concerning shopkeepers.

Tandon said, “Chandigarh has one of the finest and well organised markets and most of the shopkeepers are quite happy with the facilities provided in the past 10 years. I am a local resident and personally know a majority of shop owners of Chandigarh.”

Tandon today visited the Surgical Market in Sector 16 to meet with shop owners. Earlier, he had visited the Sector 19 market and the motor market in Mani Majra.

Over 500 people join BJP

In another boost to the BJP’s ongoing campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, more than 500 people from Maloya and Sector 56 today joined it in the party office at Sector 33.

Most of these people were associated with the Congress and other political parties, and were influenced by guarantees of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP city unit president Jatinder Pal Malhotra said today the mood of the country was in favour of the BJP and for the third time, the party will retain power by winning more than 400 seats.

