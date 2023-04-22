Neelam tabletop not disabled friendly: NGO

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 21

The newly constructed 180-metre tabletop at the rear of Neelam Theatre in Sector 17 is not in accordance with the standards of Harmonised Guidelines and Standards for Universal Accessibility in India 2021, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and para 41 of The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, says Harman Singh Sidhu, president, ArriveSAFE, an NGO.

As per the guidelines, minimum clear width should be 3.9 feet with manoeuvring space of 4.9 feet for wheelchair. The surface should be flat and free from any rumblings or corrugations and the diverse street furniture elements should be in straight line, he said.

“Our engineers have done everything that should not have been done. It is inaccessible and shakes you to the bone. I offer a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh if a wheelchair user clears this challenge,” says Sidhu. “I had asked for architectural plan, technical specifications and tender document under RTI Act, but no information was provided,” he claimed.