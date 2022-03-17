Neeraj Yashpaul, Udit Kamboj in tennis final

Chandigarh, March 16
Local contender Neeraj Yashpaul will face Haryana’s Udit Kamboj in the final on the concluding day of the CLTA-AITA National Ranking Tennis Championship for Men (Rs1 lakh prize money) tomorrow.
In the semi-finals today, fifth seed Neeraj Yashpaul defeated seventh seed Delhi’s Sarthak Suden (6-4, 6-4), while third seed Kamboj overpowered Maan Kesarwani (6-4, 5-7, 6-4).
In quarterfinals, Yashpaul stunned top seed Chinmay Dev Chauhan, who conceded the match (7-6(5), 2-0). Suden had defeated Haryana’s Amit Bazad (6-3, 6-2).
In the men’s doubles semis, Shubh Negi and Torus Rawat defeated Niklesh Kanojia and Amit Bazad (6-7(3), 6-4, 11-9), while Sam Chawla and Deepender Grewal ousted Anuj Malik and Chinmay Dev Chauhan (6-2, 6-1). —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Increase airpower, have more long-range weapons: Parliamentary panel
Induction of light combat aircraft & fighter aircraft to off...
'Will stall flight of youth abroad': Bhagwant Mann takes oath as Punjab CM
Will work together for Punjab’s growth and welfare of its pe...
AgustaWestland scam: Ex-Def Secy, four IAF men named in chargesheet
Rs 3,600-cr scam pertains to alleged bribery for purchase of...
Michael Schumacher, Maria Sharapova in Gurugram FIR
A luxury housing project which failed to take off, was publi...