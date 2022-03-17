Neeraj Yashpaul, Udit Kamboj in tennis final

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 16

Local contender Neeraj Yashpaul will face Haryana’s Udit Kamboj in the final on the concluding day of the CLTA-AITA National Ranking Tennis Championship for Men (Rs1 lakh prize money) tomorrow.

In the semi-finals today, fifth seed Neeraj Yashpaul defeated seventh seed Delhi’s Sarthak Suden (6-4, 6-4), while third seed Kamboj overpowered Maan Kesarwani (6-4, 5-7, 6-4).

In quarterfinals, Yashpaul stunned top seed Chinmay Dev Chauhan, who conceded the match (7-6(5), 2-0). Suden had defeated Haryana’s Amit Bazad (6-3, 6-2).

In the men’s doubles semis, Shubh Negi and Torus Rawat defeated Niklesh Kanojia and Amit Bazad (6-7(3), 6-4, 11-9), while Sam Chawla and Deepender Grewal ousted Anuj Malik and Chinmay Dev Chauhan (6-2, 6-1). —