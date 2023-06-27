NEERI director bats for Dadu Majra waste plant

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 26

Dr Atul Narayan Vaidya, Director of the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), Nagpur, that has designed the city’s proposed waste processing plant in Dadu Majra, today batted for the facility.

While answering councillors’ and press queries regarding technology at a press conference organised by the MC, Vaidya said: “Bio-CNG is the best suited tech for Chandigarh according to its climate and characteristics of municipal solid waste. Every city has to have its waste treated as per its own environment, culture, characteristics, food culture, segregation and other issues.”

“Chandigarh does not have more industries, the dry waste will not increase in future and hence, CNG production will be best suitable in these

conditions,” he added.

“There will be no issue of odour as bio filters are provided to check the same. NEERI would be supervising the performance of working of the plant,” he added.

However, he said though the NEERI has suggested the best suited tech, but it’s about implementation as to how the plant operates.

Congress councillor Gupreet Singh Gabi earlier asked the director why the scientific report of the project has not been made available so far. He also asked him what if a new technology could come in the market in five years’ time. AAP and area councillor Kuldeep Dhalor also posed questions about the utility of the plant and the odour it would cause in Dadu Majra.

