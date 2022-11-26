NEERI okayed as consultant for Chandigarh’s waste management plan

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 25

The Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) of the Municipal Corporation today decided to appoint CSIR – National Environment Engineering Research Institution (NEERI), Nagpur, as consultant for its project “Integrated Solid Waste Management Processing Facility at Chandigarh”.

F&CC also approves Relaying of paver/concrete track in green belts of Sector 37 and 38 at an estimated cost of Rs 37L

Reconstruction of concrete flooring in back service lane at Sector 20 for Rs 19.19 lakh

Laying sewer line near Patel Market in Sector 15 for an estimated cost of Rs 22.46 lakh

Repairing entries, raising level of track at Joggers’ Park, Sector 15

Spending Rs 45.24 lakh on construction of walking track in various parks of ward number 26

Relaying concrete walking track at Garden of Shadows in Sector 15 for Rs 24.56 lakh

The consultant will vet a request for proposal (RFP)/ detailed project report (DPR) prepared by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Ropar, on integrated solid waste management (SWM) processing facility. Following this, a new waste processing plant will be set up in Sector 25.

Another important agenda of organising capacity building workshop for 92 participating cities in Chandigarh on December 19 and 20 was also approved. It will cost the civic body an estimated Rs 30 lakh. The delegates will be shown the city’s pedestrian as well as cycling infrastructure. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs had asked the MC to hold such an event while appreciating its works in the two sectors.

