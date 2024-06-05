NEET job, Chandigarh’s Taijas Singh gets AIR 1

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 4

City lad Taijas Singh bagged laurels by securing the top rank in the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG-2024. The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the result today.

Taijas scored full 720 marks in his first attempt to top the list. The top rank is shared by 67 students, who scored 99.997129 percentile.

I spent 8 to 10 hours on self-study before joining my coaching classes. I would solve several question papers. I always wanted to perform fairly. I have worked really hard and happy to secure such a good rank. Taijas Singh, who wishes to study MBBS at AIIMS -Delhi

Taijas scored 99.9679852 percentile in physics, 99.8618693 percentile in chemistry, 99.9089272 percentile in biology to score the total percentile of 99.9971285.

The 18-year-old is a former student of Guru Nanak Public School, Sector 26, and Yadavindra Public School, Mohali. He said he drew inspiration from his parents, both doctors. While his mother is pathologist at the Sector 45 Civil Dispensary, his father is a doctor with the Indian Air Force. The youngster aims to become a cardiologist and wishes to pursue his MBBS from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi.

“I spent 8 to 10 hours on self-study before joining my coaching classes. My parents inspired me to pursue a career in medical field,” said Taijas, who was holidaying with the family. “There was no plan to secure the top rank, but I always wanted to perform fairly. I have worked really hard and happy to secure such a good rank,” he added.

The topper had scored over 95% in his class 12 exams. About his preparation, he added: “I would solve several question papers, and my mother would sit with me to clear my doubts. I follow cricket to refresh my mind. My elder sister has also been very helpful. It was a tough competition, but I sailed through.”

The cut-off this year for the general and general-PH category candidates was increased to 720-164 from 720-137 last year. For the SC, ST and OBC candidates, the NEET UG cut-off was increased to 163-129 from 136-107 last year. This year, as many as 24,06,079 students had registered for the medical entrance and 23,33,297 appeared in the exam.

Another city lad Om Vats scored 715 marks. Born in a modest family of Maloya, a small locality, Om’s father has a private sales job and works as a photographer to make ends meet. Om is the first male student to top Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in NEET score. “I have studied for 12 to 15 hours a day, practising countless questions and refining understanding of every concept,” he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.