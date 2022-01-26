Neglected underpasses in Chandigarh set to get a makeover

Sandeep Rana
Chandigarh, January 25
Four neglected underpasses/ underbridges in the city are set to get a facelift as they are being revamped and remodelled for creating awareness on waste management and to inculcate good practices.
At the Sector 17-22 subway, murals on waste management have been made. Besides, the Municipal Corporation is going to place litter bins there and will have a cleaning roster. Lighting will also be made available there. The whole area will be under the eye of CCTV cameras.
Chief Architect’s nod
The aim is to inculcate good practices and revamp four locations. Since it is a heritage city, we got an NOC from the Chief Architect. Anindita Mitra, MC Commissioner
The subway had dirty walls with paan and chewing tobacco stains. Even though the subway is situated in a prominent location of the city and a large number of people use it daily for taking buses, it was lying unattended.
The three other places which are set to get a facelift are the Sector 15 /11 underpass, the Mani Majra underpass and an underbridge in the Industrial Area, Phase 1. These too had remained neglected earlier. MC chief Anindita Mitra said an NGO, Green Dream Foundation, was carrying out the work of murals on 15,000 sq ft area without any charges under the CSR initiative. The murals depict messages of segregation, composting, plastic waste and other related topics. The wall paintings are being done under the “Paint my City” project.
