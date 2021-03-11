Negligence: 2 Chandigarh cops sent to Police Lines

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 27

The SHO of Sector 3 police station, Inspector Sher Singh, and SI Amarjit Singh were sent to the Police Lines, Sector 26, reportedly over their negligence while dealing with a case of attempt to murder. The transfer order of the two cops was issued by UT SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal.

The case was registered at the Sector 3 police station following a property dispute at Kaimbwala village in January this year. While SI Amarjit was the investigating officer in the case, Inspector Sher Singh was the supervisory officer.

Initially, the FIR was registered under charges of assault, rioting and criminal intimidation. Later, Section 307 (attempt to murder) was added to the case.

Sources said the three suspects, Swarn Singh, Harmandeep Singh and Gagandeep Singh, got bail on Wednesday as the cops didn’t raise strong objections to their application. Sources said after the suspects got bail, the complainant raised the matter with senior police officers, who found negligence on the part of both the cops.

Sources added that the Police Department would challenge the bail of the three suspects in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Meanwhile, Inspector Jaspal Singh, in-charge, Sukhna Lake police post, has been given the officiating charge of the SHO.