Neha, Pelf win TT women’s doubles final

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 19

The pair of Neha and Pelf recorded a comeback win over Teetiksha and Vani to bag the women’s doubles event during the penultimate day of the 36th Chandigarh State Table Tennis Championship at Sector 50 Sports Complex.

In men’s doubles final, Saurabh Agnihotri and Darrel Phillips overpowered Krish Gupta and Bobby Mehta. In the men’s final, Vishal defeated Krish. Vani won women’s final by overpowering Cherrish. In mixed doubles final, Vishal and Neha defeated Pelf and Pritish.