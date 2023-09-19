Nehal, Pratham power Rock Zone to five-wicket victory

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 18

Magnificent unbeaten ton by Rose Zone’s Nipun Sharda went in vain as half centuries by Nehal Pajni and Pratham Singh helped Rock Zone to beat Rose Zone by five wickets in a league match of UTCA Under-23 ODI Tournament being played at the Cricket Stadium, Sector 16.

Rock Zone won the toss and invited the opposition team to bat. Despite a poor start with 71/5, Nipun held the fort and scored 107 runs off 109 balls. In reply, a 73-run partnership between Nehal and Pratham helped Rock Zone surpass the target in 46th over. Nehal scored 73 runs while Pratham 64.

#Cricket