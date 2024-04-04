Neighbours clash over parking in Mohali area

Mohali, April 3
Two brothers, their wives and two unidentified persons were booked for rioting and trespassing because of their involvement in a neighbourhood brawl over a car parking issue in Jujhar Nagar on Tuesday morning. The complainant, Anju, said her neighbours forcefully entered her house, and she, her 12-year-old daughter, her mother-in-law and her father-in-law were attacked.
In her complaint, the victim said she lives here with her in-laws and her two children. She said the suspects parked their car carelessly, and when she asked them to park it properly, Sonu, Sandy, their wives, and a few others entered their house and beat her family.
The police said Anju was admitted to the Civil Hospital, and a case under Sections 452, 323, 506, 148, and 149 of the IPC has been registered at the Balongi police station.
