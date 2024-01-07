Neil, Charvi golf meet champs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 6

In the final round of the Chandigarh Golf Club Junior Open Golf Tournament, Neil Jolly emerged as the gross winner in the boys’ category, while Charvi Vaid won the girls’ category.

Jolly claimed the title with a score of 72, while Charvi shot a perfect 71 to claim the award. In Category A, Samarpratap Singh emerged winner with a score of 75, while Amreen Sandhu emerged the girls’ winner with a score of 79. Similarly in Category B, Kairav Singh claimed the boys’ title with a score of 77, and Prabhleen Kaur won the girls’ event with a score of 80.

Prabhleen on earlier occasions has also won the tournament in her category. In the putting competition, Laila and Daavia claimed the girls’ event, while Dhruv Raj and Maahir emerged winners in the boys’ event. Prizes were awarded at the clubhouse by members of the junior golf committee. Outgoing chairman of junior golf GS Sethi congratulated the winners. Over 100 budding golfers participated in the event.