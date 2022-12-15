Nepalese murdered at Kishangarh

Chandigarh, December 14
A 40-year-old Nepalese man was killed after he was allegedly hit with a pressure cooker by his neighbour following an argument at Kishangarh on Tuesday night.
The suspect, Chet Narayan (58), has been arrested and will be produced in court tomorrow. The victim has been identified as Ambar Bahadur, who worked as a waiter with a caterer.
The police said Bahadur and Narayan, also a native of Nepal, had an altercation, following which the latter hit the victim in the head with a pressure cooker.
An eyewitness offered to take the victim to the hospital, but the latter refused and went off to sleep, said the police.
In the morning, the victim was found in an unconscious state and the police were informed. He was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. A case has been registered at the IT Park police station.
