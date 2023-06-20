Nepal’s Lalitpur Mayor to visit Chandigarh civic body

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 19

Chiri Babu Maharjan, Mayor of Lalitpur Metropolitan City in Nepal, along with a team of six officials, will visit the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to understand various urban development initiatives in the second half of July.

According to the Chandigarh MC, the Embassy of India, Nepal, has informed that the Mayor of Lalitpur Metropolitan City in Nepal, along with his team of six officials, would like to visit the Municipal Corporations of Chandigarh, Indore and Surat.

The delegation is keen on understanding various urban development initiatives being undertaken in these three cities, especially in the areas of Smart Cities, solid waste management and good governance.