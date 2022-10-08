Nepli-Kansal walk marks Wildlife Week

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 7

The Department of Forests and Wildlife organised various programmes during the Wildlife Week, which is observed during the first week of October, to create awareness among the masses for the protection and conservation of wildlife, nature and natural resources.

A “Walk for Wildlife Trekking” was organised by the department which was flagged off by UT Adviser Dharam Pal in the presence of Debendra Dalai, Chief Conservator of Forests; Arulrajan P, Deputy Conservator of Forests, and Dr Abdul Qayum, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Chandigarh.

It started from Nepli and culminated at the Kansal log hut. The 9-km wildlife trek passed through three hillocks of a maximum height of 1,500 feet. Around 1,000 people, including schoolchildren, participated in the trek. The participants were divided into groups of around 100 people each.

Dalai said so many people participating in the walk for the cause of wildlife conservation was a very positive outcome. They were all sensitised to the importance of wildlife for the sustenance of human beings on this earth.

An ‘eco-tour’ of various forests was also organised. Participants were taken to Butterfly Park, Peacock Park, Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary, Botanical Garden and Bird Park.

The department also organised “Wildlife Crime Handling” sessions, an exhibition on Chandigarh butterflies, a lecture series and the screening of films on wildlife conservation in schools, etc.