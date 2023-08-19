New airport link: High Court for Punjab-Chandigarh meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 18

The move to provide an alternative route to Chandigarh airport has trudged ahead with the Punjab and Haryana High Court today calling for a joint meeting between the Punjab Government, UT administration and other stakeholders for finalising a date-wise implementation plan for constructing the new link.

The meeting would be held on August 23 at UT Guest House and would be presided over by Additional Solicitor General of India Satya Pal Jain. The Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner would be the convener. All advocates associated with the case would also be present.

The issue of shorter route to the Chandigarh International Airport is being heard by the Division Bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli. An affidavit in this connection by Mohali Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain said directions had been issued for “necessary action” to allot plots as a part of a rehabilitation package for the affected residents having structures within 100 metres of the outer parapet of the airport.

The affidavit said the Punjab Directorate of Local Government vide letter dated August 6 intimated that the CM in a meeting dated May 12 decided on formulating a rehabilitation package “for the affected residents”.

Jain added she immediately issued directions to the Mohali ADC (UD) and Executive Officer, Municipal Council, Zirakpur, to take necessary action for the allotment of plots to the affected persons and submit a compliance report.

“In compliance of the letter dated August 6, the EO, MC, Zirakpur, vide letter dated August 6, intimated that letters of intent (LOIs) have been issued for 56 residential structures…,” the affidavit added.

Referring to the issue of removal of 98 structures raised after March 9, 2011, the affidavit said five repetitions were found in the list, reducing the number to 93. As many as 12 were demolished in 2020, and the Zirakpur MC on August 1 demolished 10 more structures. In all, 22 structures had been demolished. Fresh notices had been issued for 15 structures.

