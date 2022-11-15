New allottee blacklisted by PGI, DHS put on notice

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 14

Jaspreet Singh Minhas, Civil Judge, has sought a reply from the Director, Health Services (DHS), on an application moved by an owner of the sole chemist at Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, who had sought explanation as how a tender was allotted to a firm blacklisted by the PGI. The court has asked the DHS to file the reply on November 29.

In the application, the owner of the shop, Sunil Kumar, demanded that directions be issued to the DHS to explain to the court that why in violation to the mandatory conditions, particularly number 3, of the e-tender dated September 12 this year, permission was given to Garg Pharmacy to occupy the shop number 7, knowing well that the PGI had blacklisted the firm on November 3 this year.

The applicant alleged that it was a ‘clever’ attempt of the Health Department to accommodate the firm in the GMSH-16 and for this, the conspiracy was hatched against the plaintiff by the department.

He said there was a clear violation of the terms and conditions of the e-tender while allotting the shop.