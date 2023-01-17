New Chandigarh Secretariat building in Sector 9-D functional

Chandigarh, January 16
A warming ceremony of the Chandigarh Secretariat, Sector 9-D, was conducted today in the presence of Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of Punjab-cum-UT Administrator, and Dharam Pal, Adviser to the Administrator.
On this occasion, the “path” of “Shri Sukhmani Sahib” was held followed by a “langar”.
This secretariat building has been constructed to achieve a minimum of “Five Star Griha Rating” having an area of 2.63 acre and covered area of 214816 sq ft. The building has ground and six floors with a provision for parking of 78 cars and 76 two-wheelers.
With the commencement of the new building, senior officers as well as the attached staff have started functioning under one roof.
Dr Vijay N Zade, Finance Secretary; Yashpal Garg, Secretary, Health; Anindita Mitra, Commissioner of MC: Vinay Pratap, Deputy Commissioner; CB Ojha, Chief Engineer, and other senior officers of the Chandigarh Administration were present.
