New chief commissioner of RTS administered oath

Chandigarh, October 16
UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office to newly appointed Chief Commissioner of Chandigarh Right to Service Commission Arun Kumar, at Punjab Raj Bhavan today.
Kumar has served as Deputy Commissioner in Faridabad, Rohtak and Jhajjar. He has also led the Excise and Taxation Department and was the Director of Industries and Commerce, Mines, Environment & Renewable Energy, and Member-Secretary of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board. He also served as the MD of UHBVNL. He oversaw operations of Haryana Roadways during his tenure as the Director General of State Transport.
Kumar’s has served as the DC of Chandigarh for two years. In Central Government, Kumar was appointed Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Civil Aviation, where he dedicated nine years of his service to civil aviation affairs.
