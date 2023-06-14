New DC office building: Dept suggests public dealing sections on ground floor

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, June 13

For the convenience of the public, the UT Engineering Department has suggested some changes in the project report of a new building of the Deputy Commissioner’s office to be constructed near Hotel Shivalikview in Sector 17.

A Delhi-based consultant recently submitted the report to the UT Administration. An official of the Engineering Department stated that they had suggested some changes in the report.

The official said they had suggested that all public dealing offices should be on the ground floor for the convenience of the public. The work on the project was likely to be started by the year-end after getting approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs. Its cost was expected to be nearly Rs 100 crore.

The official said a tender had been floated for conducting a soil capacity check at the site. The new building would be equipped with the latest technology and conform to a five-star Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA). It will have a sewage treatment plant and a rooftop solar power plant to generate its own tertiary treated water and electricity.

For the project, the administration had identified a vacant piece of land (two acres) next to Hotel Shivalikview in Sector 17. The seven-storey building will also have parking space for around 600 cars in the basement. Besides, it will house several offices, including those of the licensing authority, Excise and Taxation Department, Census Department, Election Department, Revenue Department, Tehsildar and Registrar, Food and Supplies Department, Labour and Employment, Measurement Department, Industries, Colony Rehabilitation Wing, Building Branch and Red Cross.

The existing DC office building, near the TS Central State Library, in Sector 17, designed by Swiss architect Pierre Jeanneret, will be converted into a National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) with an amphitheatre in front of it.

