New Delhi man booked for abetment to suicide

Mohali, March 29
The Mohali police have booked Rajouri Garden, New Delhi resident Amandeep Singh, for abetment to suicide in the death of a 23-year-old girl.
Police officials said Riya Thakur, 23, a native of Kullu, died by suicide in her rented accommodation in Sector 78 in Mohali.
The officials added that the victim’s family members allege that the suspect was living with her for some time and used to harass her. They added that after they learned of the incident, the suspect went missing and stopped answering their phone calls. The victim was found hanging in her room.
