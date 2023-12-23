New laws to reform criminal justice system, infra in Chandigarh by Dec ’24: Shah

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 22

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects worth about Rs 400 crore in the city today.

Top dignitaries, including UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit, were present on the occasion. Shah inaugurated nine projects worth Rs 368 crore and laid the stone of three projects worth Rs 32 crore. The projects are related to sanitation, education, security and residential facilities.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah said new laws were being enacted to bring radical changes in the criminal justice system. He said by December 2024, the work on infrastructure, software, training of human resource and complete computerisation of courts would be done for the implementation of these laws in all UTs, including Chandigarh.

He said a detailed time-bound programme would be made to prepare Chandigarh for the purpose. He said a meeting in all UTs would be held before January 31, 2024, to fully prepare them by December 22, 2024, to implement the laws.

He said after the laws came into force, disposal of any criminal case across the country would not take more than three years. Shah said the government had already completed the work of connecting 99.93 per cent or 16,733 police stations through a single software. Besides, over 22,000 courts have become e-courts, he added.

Shah lauded the Chandigarh police for successfully reviving the concept of beat at the ground level. The police of many states had been taking to this system by largely following the pattern adopted by the UT police, he said.

Meanwhile, 744 youth were given appointment letters as assistant sub inspector and constable on the occasion. Shah said talks were on to involve the youth to tackle challenges pertaining to technology being faced by the police.

‘Oppn mimicked V-P amid debate on key laws’

Taking on the Opposition, Shah said when three Bills that would bring radical changes in the criminal justice system were being debated, Opposition members were mimicking the Vice-President. “Many governments have come and gone, but the dignity of constitutional posts has always been maintained. Those who preach to us today have themselves attacked the democracy in India,” he said.

Lauds city police

MP Kher skips event

MP Kirron Kher was conspicuous by her absence during Shah’s event in the city.

