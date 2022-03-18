New lawyers get enrolment certificates

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh,March 17

Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia of the Punjab and Haryana High Court today awarded more than 240 enrolment certificates after administering the oath to newly enrolled advocates at Law Bhawan, Sector 37.

He advised the new entrants in the legal profession to have patience and put in hard work with all sincerity and integrity to achieve the goal of practice to perfection.

Minderjeet Singh Yadav, Chairman, Bar Council Punjab and Haryana, advised them to maintain dignity of the noble legal profession during practice.