New managing panel of Chandigarh Golf Club

Chandigarh, March 23
The newly elected president of the Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC), Lt Col HS Chahal, announced members of the new managing committee today.
Colonel Chahal will lead the new house, while Dr GS Kochhar has been appointed vice-president, CGC, and chairman, media and publicity, discipline and medical camps. Kanwarvir Singh Sibia will be the new captain and chairman greens; Amarbir Singh Lehal will be honorary secretary, chairman of HRD, chairman of Bar and catering; Dr Satbir Singh will be honorary treasure, chairman, finance and accounts; Gursimran Singh Sethi is chairman, tournament and handicapping and golf promotion and junior golf; Amarinder Singh Aulakh will be chairman, screening; JS Toor is chairman, house; Shona Singh will be chairman, health club, swimming pool and club magazine; Lt Col Karan Singh Thandi will be chairman, CSR and IGU relationship; Col HS Baidwan, Col AD Singh and Arvind Bajaj will be members of the managing committee.
