New Chandigarh Mayor has eyes set on speeding up village projects, Swachh rankings

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, January 17

One of the youngest Mayors and currently the richest councillor in the House, Mayor Anup Gupta has set his eyes on speeding up ongoing works, especially in villages merged recently with the Municipal Corporation. He is also committed to elevating the UT back to the top three positions in the Swachh Survekshan rankings. Excerpts of his interview with Chandigarh Tribune:

What will be your priority areas?

My top priority will be to augment existing works going on in villages that were merged with the corporation recently. Sewerage, storm and water pipelines are currently being laid there.

Won’t impose new taxes We will not impose new taxes. I will focus on speeding up dumping ground biomining work. Problems in MC’s paid parking lots will be addressed. — Kanwarjeet Singh Rana, Senior Deputy Mayor All-round growth All-round development of wards will be priority. Will focus on completing works in villages. We will take city to top of Swachh rankings. — Harjeet Singh, Deputy Mayor

Any new projects you want to bring to the city?

At present, we are already carrying out several projects in the city. I will work towards speeding these up. I will monitor the waste processing plant project and improve the door-to-door garbage collection system.

Water prices and waste collection rates have skyrocketed due to annual hike. Your take?

We had earlier brought the rates down. It pinches more when rates hike is effected in one go after a decade. Gradual annual increase in tariff does not hurt that much. We are going to provide 24x7 clean water supply. Availability of quality and seamless services come at a price.

Will you push for implementing 4th Delhi Finance Commission recommendation?

We have been taking up the matter with the UT and Centre of raising MC’s share in grants for Chandigarh from 17.5% to 30% of the total receipts since 2016. We want our right, not grant.

Are you for a five-year term for Mayor, instead of one, like in Mohali and Panchkula?

Yes, it should be increased. But, this is not in our hands. It is for the UT Administration to do the needful.

Know your Mayor

MC career: First-time councillor, outgoing Deputy Mayor

Qualification: BCom, LLB (Bachelor of Law)

Profession: Businessman

Total assets (along with wife’s): Rs 45 crore

Father lost poll 20 years ago

What Anup Gupta’s late father failed to achieve 20 years ago, his son accomplished on Tuesday. In 2003, former BJP councillor Rajesh Gupta had unsuccessfully contested the Mayor’s election. Two decades later, his son won the election contesting from the same party.